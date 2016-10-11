Now killer clowns in North Yorkshire ‘spotted with weapons’

Police in North Yorkshire received at least eight calls about ‘killer clowns’ last night, including two cases involving people apparently armed with weapons.

The county’s force shared details some of the incidents today as they urged parents to warn their chidlren of the consequences of getting involved in these incidents.

The ‘killer clown’ craze, which has spread across the country in the past week involves people dressing as clowns and trying to frighten strangers by jumping out or chasing them.

Last night youths dressed as clowns, including one carrying what appeared to be a knife, chased a group of girls in Whitley Bridge, near Selby.

Two masked youths, one of which was carrying a baseball bat, frightened two 11-year-old biys near Westfield Primary School in York.

And a primary school-aged boy in Strensall dressed as a clown was seen jumping out at people and shouting at them in Strensall.

A boy was chased by two older boys dressed as clowns at Seamer Cricket Field in Scarborough.

In Skipton a clown banged on the window of a pizza restaurant on the high street, while a vehicle had to swerve to avoid a clown middle of the road elsewhere in the town.

A group of five youths in clown masks were seen jumping out at cars in Malpas Road, Northallerton.

Police stopped them and they handed over their masks for destruction.

Another member of the public in the town reported a clown singing at their door.

A police spokesman said: “While some people may think this is funny, it is not for the person on the receiving end.

“It could also constitute a criminal offence if you frighten or threaten other people. The same applies regardless of what kind of mask you are wearing, if you set out to frighten or alarm people, you could be committing an offence.”

He said the majority of those involved in last night’s incidents were thought to be children and teenagers.

Anyone frightened or alarmed by any incident, regardless of whether the person is dressed as a clown, is being advised to call police on 101.

In cases where a person’s safety is threatened, calls should be made via 999.

The spokesman added: “Please keep an eye out for your elderly relatives, friends and neighbours, especially at this time of the year when the nights are darker and Halloween is approaching.”

The so-called “killer clown” craze appears to have been inspired by terrifying pranks in the southern US state of South Carolina, where police first received reports of clowns lurking near launderettes and trying to lure children into the woods.

It is unclear what sparked the craze, although some claim it may be part of a horror movie publicity stunt or an elaborate hoax.

Since then, clowns have sparked thousands of copycats across the US and worldwide, with police in Australia also issuing stern warnings to would-be clowns.

The craze has also angered professional clowns, who work in circuses and as children’s entertainers, and who say that the “idiots” are bringing the “art of clowning” into disrepute.

The killer clowns show no sign of being vanquished quickly from Britain, with thousands of shops now selling clown masks for Hallowe’en. Two horror films featuring clowns are being released this year.