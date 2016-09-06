Now murder probe launched over attack on man in Sheffield city centre

A MURDER investigation has begun after the victim of an assault in Sheffield died.

The 37-year-old man, who was found seriously injured in Devonshire Green in the city centre, died last night.

He had been taken to hospital with a head injury after the assault at about 3.45pm on Wednesday, August 31.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Ashmore said: “The investigation surrounding what happened to the victim remains ongoing and we are now treating this as a murder investigation.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone who was in the West One Plaza and Devonshire Green area on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 31.”

He said police were continuing to pursue a number of lines of enquiry.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later today to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 798 of 31 August 2016.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.