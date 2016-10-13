Offenders distract elderly householder in Scarborough

Police are investigating after an elderly house owner was targeted in a distraction burglary.

Two men entered the house at Ridgeway, Eastfield, at Scarborough, between 6.30pm and 8pm on Wednesday October 12 having attempted to distract the elderly vulnerable occupant about something in the garden. Rooms were entered before both offenders made off.

Both offenders are white, one around 17 or 18 years old and the second was older. One was wearing a fawn or beige coloured jacket.

Officers are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area during or near the relevant times that may have seen anyone matching these descriptions .

“It is possible that the offenders have targeted other addresses and have been distracted for some reason. The offenders’ actions in this case were particularly despicable given the age and vulnerability of the victim.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact 101, select option 2, and ask for John Kenworthy, email john.kenworthy@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12160186075.