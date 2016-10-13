Offenders disturbed as they rifle man’s pockets

A man in Cleethorpes had his pockets rifled by two men as he walked to his home.

But the offenders fled empty handed after they were disturbed by a passing car.

Humberside Police say the 51 year old man had parked his car on Coronation Road to return home and noticed a silver Audi A4 drive past him.

The occupants stared at the man and one got out and grabbed the victim demanding money. The second occupant pushed the victim against the vehicle, with both men then rifling the pockets of the victim.

When they were disturbed they left the scene without taking anything.

The man was bruised during the incident and described the men as smaller than average height, aged between 25 and 30 and wearing hooded tops with their faces covered.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has any information in connection with this incident to come forward by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 2219840.