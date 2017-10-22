Oops: £180,000 Ferrari towed away after crashing in Leeds

A Ferrari had to be towed away from the side of a major Leeds road after being badly damaged in a crash this weekend.

The car, thought to be a Ferrari 458, with a maximum speed of 210mph and a value of £179,000 when new, left the road on the Stanningley Bypass near Pudsey on Saturday night.

Pictures of the Ferrari were posted by the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit

Pictures of the car being towed away were published on Twitter by West Yorkshire Police’s Road Policing Unit, which wrote in an accompanying message: “Stanningley Bypass Leeds, Oops.”

No further details about the crash have been released and it is not known if the driver was injured.