Our lives have changed forever: Family's tribute to boy, 16, killed by train in West Yorkshire

The family of a teenage boy who died after being struck by a train in West Yorkshire have paid tribute to their "loving son".

Aidan Blake Russell Mazurke, 16, died in the collision at Kildwick level crossing near Keighley yesterday.

Kildwick level crossing

In a statement issued by British Transport Police, his family described him as a “loving son, brother and grandson”.

They said: “Yesterday our lives changed forever when we lost Aidan. He was a loving son, brother and grandson and it is going to take a long time for this to seem real.



“Aidan was a loving son, a fantastic brother and a loved grandson and we know how much he meant to his friends, family and everyone who came into contact with him.”



The family have asked for privacy while they come to terms with the death.

Officers were called to the scene at approximately 10.50pm yesterday evening and attended alongside paramedics from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.



Detective Inspector Mick Jackson form British Transport Police, said: “The news of this young boy’s death has come as a complete shock to the family who are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.



“Whilst this incident is not being treated as suspicious, my detectives are currently examining the circumstances leading to him being on the tracks. We will now prepare a file for the coroner.”