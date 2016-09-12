Peacemaker, 18, is assaulted and has ear bitten after trying to break up fight near Leeds

A TEENAGER who tried to stop two males fighting has been assaulted and sustained serious damage to his left ear.

West Yorkshire Police believe that the 18-year-old victim had his ear bitten during the incident, which happened in Brook Street, Ilkley, on Saturday at around 3.30am.

The victim had stepped in to try and stop a fight between two males.

He was assaulted and was later taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Detective Constable Ian Walker, of Bradford District CID, said: “This was a serious assault on teenager who was trying to stop a fight between two people and ended up with serious injuries.

“I would like to encourage anyone who has any information, either witnessed the assault or knows anyone involved to contact the police to assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information that may aid police should call 101, quoting log 13160390610, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.