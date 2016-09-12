Pedestrian, 84, dies hospital after being hit by lorry in South Yorkshire

An 84-year-old man who was hit by a lorry while crossing a road in Doncaster has died in hospital.

Robert John Ducker, from Doncaster, has passed away after he suffered life-threatening injuries during the collision on Sheffield Road on Thursday at around 3.55pm.

The incident involved a grey Mercedes LGV that was travelling along the A630 towards Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that Mr Ducker was taken to hospital but died on Saturday.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened near the crossroads with Edlington Lane and Mill Lane, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log 749 of September 8, or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk.