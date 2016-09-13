Pensioner found seriously injured in Barnsley street

Police are investigating after a 65-year-old man was found seriously injured in a street in a Barnsley village last night.

Emergency services were called to Jardine Street in Wombwell at about 10.30pm last night (Mon Sept 12) to reports that a man was lying in the street with possible serious head injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a serious and potentially life-threatening condition.

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area last night is asked to contact police.

A cordon remains in place in Jardine Street while enquiries are carried out and the following roads are due to be closed for several hours – Hough Lane, Jardine Street, Pickup Crescent and Collindridge Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 125 of 13 September 2016.