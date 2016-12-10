Pensioner killed in hit-and-run outside his old brass band club

A 77-year-old man has died after a suspected hit-and-run outside the brass band club where he was president.

Police are searching for the driver of a car they believe hit pensioner Brian Croxton outside the Royton Brass Band Club, Greater Manchester, on Thursday night.

He was found with serious injuries shortly before 11pm and later died in hospital.

In a statement, Mr Croxton’s family said: “Brian was well-known and well-liked in the community having lived in Royton all his life.

“His life revolved around the Royton Brass Band Club. He was the president of the club for over 10 years and only gave up the presidency a couple of years ago.

“He would go there whenever he could and his main company were the staff and customers there.

“He knew everybody in there and everybody knew him. He was very chatty with them all and was well liked there.”

They added: “We are absolutely devastated by what has happened to Brian and can’t believe that the driver didn’t stop.

“We would appeal to anybody who knows anything at all to contact the police to help them find the person responsible.”

Sgt Lee Westhead, from Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit, appealed for anyone who was in the area of Sandy Lane, Royton, on Thursday night to get in touch.

He said: “If you become aware of a neighbours’ vehicle, or someone else’s, suddenly showing recent damage then please get in touch.

“Similarly, if anyone is approached to carry out work on a vehicle that looks like it might have been involved in this incident, please contact us.

“Finally, I would appeal directly to the driver of the vehicle involved to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the serious collision investigation unit on 0161 856 4741 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.