Pensioner’s tractor crash death revealed by North Yorkshire Police four months on

Police are investigating after a pensioner was killed by a tractor on a North Yorkshire farm.

North Yorkshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the 86-year-old man’s death in Tadcaster in February. The incident was not publicised by the force at the time but emerged in a performance report detailing its notable investigations, where it was described as ‘Operation Curve’ into a ‘fatal agricultural incident at Tadcaster’.

A police spokeswoman has now revealed that detectives are working with the Health and Safety Executive to “determine the full circumstances”. She said: “North Yorkshire Police were called by the ambulance service to Waller House Farm in Tadcaster...on Wednesday 22 February 2017. Sadly, an 86-year-old man died at the scene as a result of a collision with a tractor. A 46-year-old man was interviewed in connection with the incident.”

Other incidents revealed in the performance report that were not publicised by the force at the time include a motorist stopped in Osmotherley after allegedly appearing ‘very drunk’ with three young children in the vehicle.

In a separate incident at Barton Lorry Park, near Richmond, on April 12, a 16-year-old boy from Iraq was “detained for being unlawfully at large in the UK and taken to a place of safety”. He was passed to immigration officials.