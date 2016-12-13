Pensioner shot during attempted carjacking in Bradford

A PENSIONER was shot and injured during an attempted carjacking in Bradford tonight.

Police said the man aged in his seventies, who was driving a Jaguar, suffered injuries to his hand and neck during the incident on Toller Lane.

Inspector Simon Brooksbank of West Yorkshire Police said the incident was report at 8.52pm tonight. (Tues Dec 13)

Inspector Brooksbank said it is suspected an air weapon was used in the incident and that the pensioner's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1526.