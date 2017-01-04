Pensioners fall victim to bogus caller thefts

POLICE are appealing to trace possible further victims of bogus caller incidents in Hull to come forward after a woman was arrested on suspicion of two offences.

Humberside Police said in at least two incidents a woman has approached homes of elderly and vulnerable people, before claiming to be a housing officers or carer to gain entry to their homes.

Once inside the offender has then tricked the victim to hand over money.

The suspect in the incidents has been described as white, middle aged and was wearing a black three-quarter length black jacket with a fur line hood, a black bag and wore a woolly hat. She was also carrying a clear plastic folder with paperwork within it.

A Humbersuide Police spokesman said: "A 46-year-old woman has been arrested in relation incidents on Clarendon Street and Browning Close. She remains in police custody at this time."

Detectives leading the enquiries believed there could be further incidents and appealing for other possible victims to call 101 quoting log 272 of 02/01/16.