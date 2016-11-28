Phones stolen from York shoppers

Police have issued CCTV images of two women they would like to speak to after mobile phones were stolen from shoppers in York.

Two women entered New Look on Parliament Street, York, at about 1.55pm on Friday November 11, and removed mobile phones from the pockets of two other women.

The two offenders then left the store.

Police want to speak to the women pictured on CCTV in the shop, as they may have important information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone who recognises either of them should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Mike Halstead. You can also email michael.halstead529@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk