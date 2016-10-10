Pictures of ill child taken from car

Police have launched an appeal for the return of sentimental pictures that were inside a car that was stolen from Killingbeck in Leeds.

Police say that inside the vehicle there was a memory card containing photographs of the victim’s child from birth, who is now two years old and has terminal cancer.

If anyone has any information that may help locate the pictures, call 101, quoting reference 13160449483 or email PCSO Natalie Smith directly on natalie.smith@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.