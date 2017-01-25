Police appeal after sex assault on woman at bus stop

POLICE investigating an alleged sex assault on a woman at a bus stop in Hull have launched an appeal to trace a possible second victim.

Humberside Police trying to trace a woman who may have been inappropriately touched by a man at the bus stop on Alfred Gelder Street, Hull around 5.20pm on Thursday January 5.

The man allegedly attempted to inappropriately touch one woman before assaulting another woman in the queue.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives investigating the incident are keen to trace the first victim and are urging them to call 101, quoting crime reference number 2242076.