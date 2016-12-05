Police appeal: Three men injured during violent altercation in East Yorkshire town

Three men were injured during a violent altercation in an East Yorkshire market town.

Police are hunting two suspects who were said to have assaulted the trio in Driffield on Sunday, November 27.

Today they appealed for information about the incident, which began in an alleyway off Market Place at around 2.25am.

A spokesman said one of the men was attacked, prompting his two friends to try to help him.

His friends were then also set upon by the suspects.

The spokesman said: "One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, was treated at Scarborough General Hospital for facial injuries.

"The other victims suffered minor facial injuries."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference 2231692.