Police appeal to trace man wanted on recall to prison

Police have released an image of a man wanted on recall to prison who is known to visit Garforth and Castleford.

Mark Anthony Priest, 39, is known to travel on public transport between the two areas, West Yorkshire Police have said, and also uses a black mountain bike.

"He has been previously convicted of burglary offences and is wanted on recall to prison as he has failed to comply with the terms of his licence," the force said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 13170428084.