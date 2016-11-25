Police appeals after indecent exposure incidents

Humberside Police force has issued a special appeal as it investigates two cases of indecent exposure on the same day.

The first appeal comes after a man on a bicycle exposed himself and then followed a teenage girl within half an hour in Grimsby on Wednesday November 16.

Between 6am and 6.15am a woman in her 40s was walking along Sackville Street and noticed a man on a cycle in front of her. The man carried on in front of the woman before turning round and indecently exposing himself to her.

The second incident happened in Marshall Avenue around 6.40am when a teenage girl was followed by a man, although he did not speak to or approach the girl.

In both incidents the man has been described as being on a cycle and wearing dark clothing with a scarf obscuring his face.

Neither victim was hurt in the incidents but both have been offered support and advice by police.

PC Carole Garbutt said: “At this stage we are keeping an open mind as to whether the incidents are linked. However, whilst our enquiries are ongoing we would urge the public to be vigilant particularly during times of the day when there are fewer people around, and to call us if they see anyone behaving suspiciously in the area.”

Later that day, around 5pm, in a separate incident a 14 year-old girl was walking her dog on Northfield Close in South Cave and as she passed a small dark car noticed a man performing an indecent act on himself in the vehicle.

She continued to walk but turned around to see the man had got out of the car and was again indecently exposing himself.

He got back in the car and drove off towards the main road.

He is described as white, aged 25 to 35, slim build with short brown hair and stubble. He was wearing black or dark blue joggers with white stripes down the sides and a jumper.

Any information should be passed to Humberside Police via 101.