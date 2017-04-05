Police bail eleventh person arrested after fatal shooting of Sheffield man

POLICE have today bailed a 31-year-old Sheffield man who was arrested yesterday in connection with the fatal shooting of Aseed Al-Essaie.

Mr Al-Essaie was shot at around 1.35pm on Saturday February 18 in Daniel Hill, Walkley. He was taken to hospital where he died.

This is the eleventh arrest made by officers as the investigation into Mr Al-Essaie’s death continues.

All eleven people - seven men, two women and two teenage boys - are on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives remain keen to hear from anyone with information who hasn’t yet come forward. If you have information, please call 101 quoting incident number 571 of 18 February 2017.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.