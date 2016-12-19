Police bid to find Yorkshire pensioner’s killer 25 years on

Detectives have launched a fresh appeal to find the killer of a West Yorkshire pensioner a quarter of a century after she was murdered at home in an apparently motiveless attack.

West Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Review Team are looking again at the murder of Agnes Ogden, who was found dead in her home on Erringden Road, Mytholmroyd, on December 19, 1991.

Agnes Ogden

Issuing an appeal today on the 25th anniversary of the death, West Yorkshire detectives say they believe someone in the local area will know the identity of her killer and it is time for that person to come forward.

Previous forensic reviews have been conducted into the case by homicide detectives and it is hoped that as technology improves and more work is conducted that fresh clues may be unearthed.

Mrs Ogden, 88, suffered a blow to the face and had been asphyxiated and was discovered in her downstairs bedroom.

It is not clear whether anything was stolen from her house, and no motive has ever been established for the attack.

25 years have now passed since Agnes’s murder and I strongly believe the answer to who murdered her remains in the local area. Detective Superintendent Jim Dunkerley

The victim lived alone in Erringden Road in a semi-detached, two-storey house. Her husband, Frank, died in 1971 and she had no children.

Police say Mrs Ogden worked all of her adult life in local cotton mills and although she suffered from curvature of the spine, she led a fairly active life.

She was last seen alive by a neighbour at 4:30pm on Wednesday December 18, 2001. She was found dead the next day at 9am by ambulance staff. A post mortem held by a Home Office pathologist established that she had died of asphyxia.

A small yellow/orange coloured torch, with a twist grip, was found at the scene. It is believed that this torch did not belong to Agnes and was possibly left by the offender/s.

Detective Superintendent Jim Dunkerley, of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Review Team, said: “Mrs Ogden was a much loved and respected local woman who was the victim of a savage attack in her own home.

“We have never closed this case and are now conducting a review to try and determine what happened and who was responsible for a death which rightly shocked residents across West Yorkshire at the time.”

He added: “25 years have now passed since Agnes’s murder and I strongly believe the answer to who murdered her remains in the local area.

“I would urge anyone who may have information about the case and who may not have come forwards at the time to do so now and help us find justice for this lady and her surviving family.

“If you have information and did not come forward for whatever reason at the time, you will not be in trouble, but please do so now.

“Anyone who can assist the investigation should contact the Major Investigation Review Team on 101 or the independent Crimestoppers charity, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”