Police dogs sniffed out car thief after high speed chase in Leeds

POLICE dogs sniffed out a car thief hiding in a garden following a high-speed police chase in Leeds.

Alex Owens, 27, was behind the wheel of a stolen Ford Ka which police attempted to stop on Ashton Terrace in Harehills just before 8pm on July 29, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The Ford Ka had ben stolen from a Leeds city centre car park the day before.

Owens led police on a four-minute long chase when he failed to give way at junctions, mounted pavements, drove on the wrong side of the road and at 50mph in a 20mph zone and at 55mph in a 30mph zone.

Prosecutor, Ashleigh Metcalfe said police lost the Ford Ka during the pursuit, which was tracked by the force helicopter.

Miss Metcalfe said police dogs found Owens hiding in the back garden of a house on Amberton Place just minutes after police lost the Ford Ka.

The court heard Owens and an accomplice had stolen meat worth more than £370 from a butcher’s shop in Roman View at Roundhay the day before, on July 28.

Owens, of Strathmore Avenue, Harehills, admitted burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

Owens has 32 previous convictions for 57 offences including theft, burglary and dangerous driving.

Mitigating, Stephen Smithson, said: “The defendant panics and there is a futile attempt to get away. Fortunately no-one was injured.”

Jailing Owens for 12 months, Recorder Taryn Turner told him: “You were involved in the taking of a Ford Ka from a city centre car park.”

Recorder Turner added: “This episode of driving was disgraceful and it’s a miracle no-one was injured.”

Recorder Turner also banned Owens from driving for two-and-a-half-years.