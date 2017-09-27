Police find up to £100,000 of stolen property at travellers' site

STOLEN property worth up to £100,000 which was taken during burglaries at two properties in Richmond and Northallerton has been found at a travellers' site.

Police from North Yorkshire and Durham acting after a tip off from members of the public recovered the stolen items from Honeypot Lane travellers' site in Darlington on Monday. (Sept 25)

Items recovered, which are estimated to be worth between £60,000 and £100,000, include various tractor parts, wheels, trailers and galvanized fencing.

Inspector Jon Grainge of North Yorkshire Police, said: “We will always follow up on information regarding crime, however small, and will work over our borders, with our neighbouring forces, to disrupt offenders and retrieve stolen property.

"We’re absolutely delighted with the results, and that we’ve been able to return all the property to the rightful owners. It’s a fantastic achievement.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the burglaries. Police are asking anyone who may have information which could lead to identifying the criminals involved in the burglaries to call 101.