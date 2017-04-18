Police helicopter joined officers carrying out searches in York

A helicopter from the National Police Air Service was dispatched to York twice this morning to help with two very different searches.

The first was the hunt for suspected burglars after North Yorkshire Police received reports of a break-in taking place at a cosmetics shop in Low Petergate shortly before 3am.

A police spokesman said: "Our officers arrived at the scene within four minutes of the call and the police helicopter attended soon after.

"Unfortunately, despite an extensive search of the area, no one has been arrested at this time."

Forensic enquiries were continuing at the scene this morning.

The helicopter returned to the city at around 4.25am when it searched a section of the river amid concerns that someone could be in the water.

Police had received a report of someone shouting near the river.

An extensive search of the area was carried out, but nobody was found.