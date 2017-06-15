Police hunt armed robbers after incident at Sheffield bank

An investigation has been launched after two men snatched a money box outside a Sheffield bank.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following reports of an armed robbery in Darnall at around 12.20pm on Wednesday.

The men escaped with a 'substantial amount of money' in a box they took from a security guard outside the Yorkshire Bank on Staniforth Road, before driving off in the direction of Main Road.

Investigators recovered an empty cash box nearby and believe the men were driving a grey Ford Focus.

It's not known at this stage how much money was taken.

If you have any information please call 101 and refer to incident 435 of 14 June 2017.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.