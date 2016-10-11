Police hunt for car arsonist

Eleven cars were deliberately set alight on the same night in a spate or arsons in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police say that around 11.30pm on Friday they received a number of calls about a series of cars being set on fire in the Parson Cross and Southey areas of the city.

It is thought the arsons were started by accelerant being sprayed into the rear of vehicles.

Supt Robert Chapman, commander for the area, said: “This is a disgraceful series of criminal damage on vehicles belonging to hard working people.

“Someone, somewhere knows who is responsible for these crimes, and I am appealing for anyone with information about these attacks to come forward.”

Anyone who has information relating to these arsons is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1327 of 7 October, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.