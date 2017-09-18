Police hunt Selby nightclub attacker

Have your say

A MAN was repeatedly punched during what police believe was an unprovoked attack in a Selby nightclub.

The attack happened in Main Street nightclub on Gowthorpe at around 11.30pm on Saturday September 9.

The suspect is described as a 5ft 8in tall white man in his late 20s or early 30s with a muscular build.

He had short dark hair and was wearing a bright pink polo shirt.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Lucy Hammond.

You can also email PC Hammond at Lucy.Hammond@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote incident number 12170162775 when passing on information.