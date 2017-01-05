Police in Bradford urge public not to approach man wanted on recall to prison

POLICE in Bradford are appealing for information about a man wanted on recall to prison.

David Bland, aged 28, is wanted on recall to prison, as well as a number of other offences including assault and criminal damage.

He is described as a 6ft 1in tall white man, of medium build and speaks with a local accent.

Members of the public are urged not to approach him but call the police immediately.

Inspector Khalid Khan, said: "Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries to trace David Bland and I would like to speak to anyone who has seen him recently and can help us locate him."

"Members of the public are asked not to approach him but instead call the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13160760737 or information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."