Police in urgent appeal for missing man

North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent appeal for information to help them trace a missing man from Northallerton.

Jonathan Cowels, 38, was last seen in the town at 2pm on Friday September 8.

He was riding his silver Boardman mountain bike and was wearing a black cycling jacket with white reflective stripes and dark cotton knee length shorts.

Anyone who has seen Mr Cowels or who has any information as to where he might be is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12170161698.