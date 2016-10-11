Police investigate assault on boy in Pickering

Police are investigating the alleged assault of a 12 year old boy in Pickering.

Officers from the North Yorkshire Force say the youngster was assaulted by a man thought to be in his 40s, who was sitting on the bench on Potter Hill in the town just before the incident which was on Thursday October 6 at around 3.40pm.

They say they are conducting enquiries and requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident and want to identify the man and a woman he was sat with.

The man is described as white, late 40s, slim build, 6’1″ tall, grey and black beard. He was wearing a navy blue fleece, blue baseball cap, and blue jeans, and orange mirrored sunglasses.

With the man was a woman who is described as white, late 40s, short bright blonde/white hair which was tied up. She was wearing a bright pink fleece and black jeans.

They had a small dog with them which was wearing a black coat.

Anyone with information should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC1229 Anna Rees or email anna.rees@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12160182121.