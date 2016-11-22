Police investigate attack in bus station

A teenager was left with a laceration to his face after an incident at the bus station in Grimsby which police are now investigating.

Humberside Police say the incident happened around 5pm on Friday as the 17-year-old waited in the Victoria Street bus station under the shelter of stand C.

He was sat on a bench with friends when he was approached by a man he did not know who shouted at him and caused a laceration to his face with a sharp implement.

He then left the area on a red BMX type cycle along George Street.

The boy was treated for his injury at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital but not detained.

The attacker is described as being in his mid 20s, slim build, around 6ft tall with short dark hair and wearing a black hooded top and black jogging bottoms.

If anyone has information call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 2229941 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.