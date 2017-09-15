Police investigate death of man found collapsed near house in Leeds

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found collapsed outside a house in Leeds this morning.

Officers were called to the scene in the Hyde Park area of the city shortly after 9.15am today.

It was reported that a man had been found collapsed outside an address in Royal Park Avenue.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A cordon has been put in place and detectives are looking into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death."

Police have released no further details of the man's identity at this stage.

Officers remain at the scene, where forensic work is being undertaken.