Police investigate Hull assault

A man suffered a punctured lung after being assaulted in Hull.

Humberside Police are looking into the incident which is believed to have happened close to Madron Close at around 6.15pm on Thursday October 6.

The 49 year-old was then driven to an address at Dressay Grove, also in Hull.

The man was taken to hospital and is continuing to receive treatment.

Police say he is not currently assisting police enquiries, but detectives are trying to establish what happened and those involved.

Anyone who witnessed the alleged assault should call 101 quoting log 576 of 06/10/16 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.