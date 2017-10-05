Police investigate killing of pet cat found with severe head injuries in York street

Police are seeking information after a cat with severe head injuries was found dead in York.

The pet was found on the bonnet of a parked vehicle on Monkton Road on Sunday morning.

It had been let out by its owner, who lives nearby, at 1am that day.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A vet who examined the cat concluded it had suffered a massive head trauma that is not consistent with a traffic collision."

The grim discovery was reported to police at 11.40am on Sunday.

Anyone with information is urged to email PC Atkins at Ruth.Atkins@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for Ruth Atkins.

Please quote reference 12170175999.