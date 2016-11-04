Police investigate post office robbery

A man with what is believed to have been a handgun robbed a post office in a Yorkshire village yesterday.

Humberside Police has launched an investigation after the incident at Bugthorpe Post Office in York at around 12.35pm.

A police spokesperson said: “A man walked into the branch and demanded cash.

“The staff member left the shop and secured himself in a private area of the building. The shop’s alarm was activated and the offender left the scene. It is not yet know if anything was taken.”

Det Insp Andy Robinson, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are working in partnership with our colleagues in North Yorkshire Police to trace the man responsible.

“I would appeal for anyone who was in Bugthorpe between 11am and 2pm to get in touch. They may have vital information about the incident and we can also eliminate them from our enquiries.”

The offender is described as wearing black clothing, including a waterproof jacket and a mask over his face. He was around 5ft 8in tall and of average build.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 228 of November 3.