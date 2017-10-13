Police investigate sudden death of man in North Yorkshire.

Have your say

A police investigation is under way after the sudden death of a man in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say the man died today at a property on Derwent Drive in Barlby.

The incident was reported by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 1.50am.

A scene guard and protective tent were in place this afternoon for officers to carry out an examination of the scene, "to determine the circumstances around the man’s death".

The man has not been named but police are appealing for information.

Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

Please quote reference 12170183476. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111