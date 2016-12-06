Police investigating £500 lead theft in York issue CCTV appeal

This is the man police want to trace after lead worth £500 was stolen from a York business.

Two men were seen to enter the premises on Seafire Close, Clifton Moor, in a small white van on 7 September at about 10.50am.

One man gets out of the van, looks round the area and calls the van over to a large crate of lead.

The two men place the lead into the van, and drive off.

Despite extensive enquiries, police have not been able to identify the men involved.

Today they turned to the public for help and released this image of man who could hold important information,

Anyone who recognises him or has information on the theft is asked to call 101, select option to and ask for PC Amy Foster or York Police.

Information can also be emailed to amy.foster@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12160162837 when passing information.