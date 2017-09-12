Police investigating burglary in Huddersfield want to find this man

Police investigating a burglary in Huddersfield have issued an e-fit image of a man they want to trace.

The break-in happened in Stocks Lane between Tuesday, September 5 and Thursday, September 7.

West Yorkshire Police said it was thought that two male offenders had entered the property, but left empty handed in a black Audi saloon.

A spokesman said: "The vehicle is thought to have suffered damage to the nearside wing mirror and passenger door after a collision with a vehicle at the property."

One of the burglars was described as being in his late teens to early 20s, with a round face.

He was clean shaven and wearing a balaclava rolled up to look like a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Lisa Saberton, of Kirklees CID, on 101 and quote crime reference 13170414077.