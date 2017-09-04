Police investigating Leeds man's death make fresh appeal after assault near railway station

Police are appealing for further witnesses to come forward as the investigation continues into the death of a man who was assaulted outside Leeds railway station.

Terry Bailey, 39, died in hospital after becoming involved in a row with two other men in New Station Street in the early hours of Tuesday, August 29.

British Transport Police (BTP) last week charged two men with manslaughter in connection with his death.

Daniel Goodall and Jamie Loftus appeared before Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Goodall, 42, of Poplar Mount, Bramley, and Loftus, 28, of no fixed address, were remanded into custody until their next hearing on September 28.

But investigators are continuing to build their case and believe there are others out there who could hold valuable information.

Detective Chief Inspector Glen Alderson, from BTP’s Major Investigation Unit, said: “Upon viewing CCTV a number of people who we have yet to speak to can be seen in the area.

“If that was you or if you were in the area of New Station Street outside Leeds station just before 1am on August 29 and witnessed the incident, or have other information please contact us.

"Any detail, no matter how insignificant it may seem to you, could help the investigation.”

Call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 with reference 21 of 29/08.

Information can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.