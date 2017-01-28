Police investigating link between robbery incidents

The victim of a robbery that has not been reported to police is being urged to come forward.

Humberside Police say that on social media there has been a suggestion that a man with a knife attempted to rob a woman at 11pm near the Baywatch Tan Shank, but it has not been reported to them.

It is believed to have happened on Thursday January 26 on Wells Street, Scunthorpe.

A 29-year-old man was arrested yesterday (Friday) in connection with another alleged robbery on Sunday 15 January in Scunthorpe which officers believe may be linked.

The man remains in custody at this time and is assisting police with enquiries.

The victim of the unreported incident or anyone who has information about it are asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number 2242705.