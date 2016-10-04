Police issue CCTV in Barnsley rape investigation

Detectives investigating a rape in Barnsley have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Although the attack happened in July and police have been investigating since then, they say they have still not made any arrests and that the man in the images may have vital information.

Det Con Sonia Gould, from South Yorkshire Police’s Force Crime Unit, said: “I appreciate that we are circulating these images nearly three months after this incident was reported to police, but we have been carrying out extensive enquiries since July to try and identify the person responsible for this offence.

“We issued an appeal in the early days of the investigation via local news sites, but unfortunately received no new lines of enquiry.

“This is a very serious crime and we know that the local community may be concerned. This has been a priority investigation and lots has been done to try and progress this matter, including trawls of CCTV cameras in the local area and detailed forensics work.

“Now we’re asking for the public’s help because we believe the man pictured could really help with our enquiries. Do you recognise him, or is this you?”

Officers received a third party report of rape on Sunday July 10, after a member of the public reported that a woman had been seriously sexually assaulted in the Sparrow Park area of Barnsley.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 3am and 5.40am. The victim, a 25-year-old woman, has been spoken with and has been receiving support from officers.

If you can help call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 275 of 10 July 2016 or give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.