Police issue CCTV in sex assault investigation

Detectives investigating a sexual assault have issued CCTV of a man they are trying to trace in connection with the incident.

Officers believe the man could hold important information about the incident, in which a 37-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man unknown to her.

The incident is said to have happened inside a house in Highfield Road at about 3am on Sunday 29 May, after the woman and the man met on a night out in Doncaster town centre.

The image has only just been released by South Yorkshire Police.

Investigating officer, Det Con James Burton said: “Extensive work has been ongoing in relation to this investigation, including thorough forensic analysis.

“I’d now like to ask for your help, to identify the man pictured. I want to ensure that we have explored all lines of enquiry to gather details on this incident, and I believe this man may hold important information about what happened on that night.

“If you know the man, or recognise him, please contact us. The woman was in the St Leger Tavern earlier that evening, as was the alleged offender, and while I appreciate this incident happened in May, if you were in the pub that night and can remember seeing anything suspicious, get in touch.”

Pass any information via 101 quoting incident number 196 of 29 May 2016 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.