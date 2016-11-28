Police issue CCTV in six month rape investigation

Detectives investigating a rape in Sheffield city centre have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The offence is believed to have taken place near to the Reflex nightclub in West Street between 11.30pm on Saturday 21 May and 5am on Sunday 22 May and it is reported that a 37-year-old woman was seriously sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Despite a trawl of CCTV footage in the area, forensic enquiries and speaking to local businesses, nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Temporary Det Chief Insp Steven Ashmore said: “We appreciate that this incident occurred some months ago and want to reassure the wider public that crimes of this nature are our highest priority.

“We have spent a considerable amount of time following up any and all lines of enquiry in relation to this matter, as well as undertaking comprehensive examinations of CCTV and any available forensic opportunities.

“We now need your help so if you know the man pictured, or it’s you, please get in touch with police.”

Any information can be passed to 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 252 of 24 May 2016.