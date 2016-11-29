Police launch murder investigation after man dies from assault injuries

A man who was assaulted in Sheffield earlier this month has today died from his injuries, prompting police to launch a murder inquiry.

The 34-year-old had been standing outside Emins Supermarket in the Spital Hill area of the city at around 3.45am on Sunday November 20, when it is reported he was assaulted.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained there in a critical condition, until his death today (Tuesday).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said that officers are now treating this as a murder investigation.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination have not yet taken place, but the man’s family are receiving support from officers.

It is believed that the man may have been approached outside the store and detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the local area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 208 of 20 November 2016, or contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.