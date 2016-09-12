Police: Leeds shootings believed to be part of feud by criminal gangs

A series of shootings in Leeds are believed to be part of an ongoing feud between criminal gangs in the city.

Police made the admission today as they gave an update on their investigation into a number of gun-related crimes committed since May.

Two men appeared in court this morning charged with conspiring to possess a 9mm handgun with intent to endanger life, possession of a 9mm handgun, possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm suppressor with intent to endanger life.

Dwight Halliday, 30, of Arthington Street, Hunslet, and Reece Liburd, aged 21, of no fixed address, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

They were remanded in custody to a date in October.

Chief Superintendent Paul Money, Leeds District Commander, said: “We are continuing to investigate a number of recent incidents involving firearms, which we believe are the result of a feud between known criminal factions in the city.

“While these have all been targeted attacks with no specific threat towards the wider public, we fully recognise the concern that incidents of this nature cause in our communities.”

The incidents under investigation include shots being fired at a car in North Street in the city centre on May 14; the shooting of a 25-year-old man in Jackie Smart Court, Chapeltown, on July 7; the shooting of a 20-year-old man in Francis Street, Chapeltown, on August 7, and an incident on August 16 where shots were fired from one car towards another car in Roundhay Road.

Firearms officers have executed a number of search warrants at premises across the city over the last few months as part of the investigation.

On Wednesday last week officers recovered a handgun and ammunition when they carried out an armed operation at business premises in Broadway, Hawksworth.

The weapon, which is not part of the latest charges, has been sent for forensic analysis.

Video of the raid emerged today and shows officers approaching Homely Interiors with their weapons drawn, before forcing open the shutters.

Chief Supt Money said: “I would like to reassure people that we always take the criminal use of firearms very seriously and will make use of every available tactic to take positive action against those involved in these offences.

“The investigation into these incidents is continuing and we will continue to proactively target those we suspect of being involved in the criminal use of firearms.

“Information from the community has a vital role to play in the success of this work and we would urge anyone who knows anything that could assist us to get in touch, anonymously if needed, via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”