Police looking for two women after teenage girl assaulted in Hull shopping centre

Two women are being sought by police in connection with an alleged assault on a teenager in a Hull shopping centre.

Humberside Police today gave details of a reported incident at the North Point Shopping Centre in Goodhart Road at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

A spokesman said: "A 16-year-old girl became involved in a verbal altercation with an 18-year-old and a 40-year-old woman.

"During the exchange, the 16-year-old was allegedly assaulted by the pair and sustained minor head injuries."

Officers want to speak to anyone who was in the shopping centre at the time and witnessed the incident.

They also want to hear from anyone who knows the women involved.

Call police on 101, quoting reference 16/57546/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.