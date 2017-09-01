Police make a further arrest over 'targeted' violent disorder in Shipley

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with violent disorder in West Yorkshire.

Officers from the force confirmed that a 26-year-old man was arrested from an address in Bradford this morning following further enquiries into the incident which involved a collision and the discharge of a firearm in West Royd Drive at about 10.40pm on Wednesday.

He remains in custody this afternoon, while three other men who were in custody yesterday have been released pending further enquiries.

Another man who was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and suffered injuries not believed to be related to the discharge is continuing to recover in hospital.

Increased patrols are continuing to operate in the area to offer reassurance to residents.

Det Supt Pat Twiggs, of the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team, said: “Our enquiries are progressing and we continue to believe this was a targeted attack with no wider risk to the public.

“We also continue to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed what happened or saw any suspicious activity in the area around that time to come forward and speak with us, so we can establish the full circumstances of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team on 101, quoting log 2063 of 30 August or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.