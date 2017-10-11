Police make arrests as part of investigation into armed incident in Halifax

Enquiries are ongoing today after officers arrested four men in Halifax on suspicion of firearms offences.

It comes after armed police were called to Vickerman Street in the town yesterday afternoon after receiving reports of males being seen in a car in Halifax with what appeared to be a weapon.

Four men aged 22, 20, 29 and 26 were arrested on suspicion of firearms and money laundering offences and remain in custody today for questioning.

DCI Chris Gibson of Calderdale District Police, said: “We are continuing our investigations today and I want to reassure residents that firearms offending is treated very seriously in our district. As a result of our enquiries armed officers were deployed to an address and made four arrests. Officers will be continuing reassurance work in the local area today as we continue searches."