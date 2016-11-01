Police name Doncaster murder victim as suspect is charged

Police have named a man killed Doncaster this weekend after charging a woman on suspicion of his murder.

John Albert Poole, 50, died following a reported assault in the suburb of Bentley in the early hours of Saturday.

Emergency services were called to The Avenue at about 12.30am.

Mr Poole was taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds and died that evening.

A post mortem examination has since confirmed the cause of death as a stab wound.

South Yorkshire Police today said a woman had been charged in connection with Mr Poole’s death.

Lisa Thorpe, 32, of The Avenue, Bentley, is due to appeal before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with murder.

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A police spokesman said enquiries remain ongoing in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk and quote incident number 37 of 29 October 2016.