Police name school stabbing victim as detectives continue questioning 16-year-old girl

Police have named a woman who was stabbed during a 'serious incident' at a school in North Lincolnshire yesterday.

Humberside Police today confirmed that Joy Simon, a 61-year-old welfare officer, had been injured at Winterton Community Academy in Winterton.

A 16-year-old girl who was arrested yesterday continues to be questioned by detectives.

Chief Superintendent Christine Wilson said: “Joy Simon, the victim in this case, is in hospital and is as well as can be expected following this serious incident.

"Her family has agreed to her being named but will not be releasing a photograph.

"Our enquiries are continuing and a police presence remains in the school as reassurance to pupils and staff.”